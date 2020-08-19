Phoenix Share New Song "Identical" From Upcoming Sofia Coppola Movie On The Rocks

Phoenix just shared a new track, “Identical” after releasing a teaser last week. The song is also featured in the trailer for On The Rocks, written and directed by Sofia Coppola. Phoenix wrote the score and created the soundtrack for the movie.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, lead singer Thomas Mars commented on the status of Phoenix’s upcoming album: “It’s a good thing that it’s all over the place. As a musician, it’s the most exciting moment because everything’s all over the place. There’s no coherence and it’s a little bit like our first record, maybe; United, which had songs that would explore heavy metal and then country music. And then this is the same sort of weird Frankenstein of an album.”

The band put out an accompanying video for “Identical,” dedicated to friend, collaborator and legendary producer Philippe Zdar who passed away last year.

Hear the new song and watch the video for “Identical” below.