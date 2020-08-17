Phoenix Tease New Single Out This Week

Phoenix have verified the release of their new single “Identical,” which will be out on Wednesday, Aug. 19. They have not put out new music since the release of their 2017 album, Ti Amo.

The French indie pop band had been working on new music at Motorbass Studio in Paris since December.

After their fans patiently (or not patiently) waited following an earlier announcemen last week, Phoenix shared a teaser for their upcoming song via social media, stating: “Identical- Out Wednesday.” Listen to the 15-second teaser below:

Identical – Out Wednesday A post shared by Phoenix; (@wearephoenix) on Aug 17, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

One can’t help but wonder: Is there an album on the way too?