Pinegrove Share New Music Video for "Endless": Watch

Pinegrove have shared a new music video for the song “Endless” from their 2020 album, Marigold.

The video tracks a seed as it travels along a river through the seasons. The music comes off as surprisingly prescient for a January 2020 release, with lyrics that alternate between despairing: “I wake up and feel totally the same / I woke up the same as yesterday / With no news of any kind;” and cautiously hopeful: “And, well, it’s feeling pretty bad to me / But I don’t think it goes on endlessly/ But the horizon’s lifting away from me.” Watch below.

In a statement, singer Evan Stephens Hall said, “In this video we wanted to explore tenacity & endurance of spirit. In this moment of turbulence in our country, as many of us are banding together to fight racism, to stay healthy in a pandemic, & to live with dignity through economic oppression, we believe in the power of resilience and perseverance. Keep going. It’s working.”

Pinegrove also released an expanded edition of Marigold (Expanded Edition) today, including an alternate version of “No Drugs” from the Skylight album sessions along with an acoustic version of “Phase.”

Again, you can watch the “Endless” video below. Keep scrolling to revisit Pinegrove’s 2017 Paste Studio session.