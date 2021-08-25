Pinegrove Share New Single, "Orange"

Indie-rock group Pinegrove have released their first bit of music since their Amperland, NY film and soundtrack, the climate crisis-inspired “Orange.” Earlier this week, the band shared a video for the acoustic version of the song, with Wednesday’s release serving as a fleshed-out, full-band rendition of the track.

A slow, thoughtful song built from strummed guitars and vocalist Evan Stephens Hall’s bleak lyrics (“The sky is orange / and you and I know why”), the track paints a grim portrait of our current global predicament. Hall provided the following comment on the track:

“Orange,” a waltz about the climate crisis, was written on the day in 2020 that the photos of Oregon’s eerie, bloodshot sky circulated the internet. The song tries to balance outrage at those preventing progress—politicians elected in good faith to protect us who instead believe themselves celebrities—with the ethereal, almost dissociative feeling of being alive at the end of history. The mirage on offer by today’s political theater does nothing to assuage our concerns as we watch where the money actually goes: the American military, one of the single greatest global sources of fossil fuel emissions. So for all who have on one hand heard the desperate scientific prognosis, and on the other seen the already-weak promises on the campaign trail traded in for endless wars—it’s tough not to lose heart.

The band has also announced a run of fall U.S. tour dates that kicks off tomorrow (Aug. 26) at Brooklyn Steel and wraps up Oct. 20 in their hometown of Montclair, New Jersey. Check out the full list of dates below, as well as the lyric video for “Orange” and the band’s 2017 Paste Studio performance of “Paterson and Leo.”

Pinegrove Tour Dates:

August

26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (Twitch Live Stream)

27 – Denver, CO @ The Underground Music Showcase

29 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

31 – Rock Island, IL @ Wake Brewing Company

September

01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

07 – Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer

08 – Charlotte, NC @ Camp North End

10 – Accord, NY @ Arrowood Farms

October

10 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

11 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

13 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

14 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

16 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre

18 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

20 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater