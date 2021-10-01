Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: The Weather Station, Waxahatchee, Andy Shauf and More

By Jade Gomez  |  October 1, 2021  |  6:05pm
Photos by Jade Gomez Music Features Pitchfork Music Festival
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: The Weather Station, Waxahatchee, Andy Shauf and More

In early September, Paste ventured out to Chicago for the 15th annual Pitchfork Music Festival as a way to ring in the fall and give a glimpse of hope for the future of live music in the wake of a pandemic. With a combination of seasoned veterans such as St. Vincent and Danny Brown to newcomers such as Horsegirl and Ela Minus, Pitchfork Music Festival provided an expansive selection of some of the most exciting music. We captured some of those faces, both old friends and new. Stay tuned for further Pitchfork Music Festival coverage and stay safe as we inch closer to our normal world of live music once more.

—Jade Gomez

Andy Shauf

paste-pitchfork-04.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Bruiser Brigade (Danny Brown, Bruiser Wolf, Quentin Ahmad DaGod, Zelooperz)

DSC_0230.JPG

Photo by Jade Gomez

Divino Niño

paste-pitchfork-07.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Ela Minus

paste-pitchfork-08.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Horsegirl

paste-pitchfork-09.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Kelly Lee Owens

paste-pitchfork-11.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Maxo Kream

paste-pitchfork-06.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Tomberlin

paste-pitchfork-02.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Waxahatchee

paste-pitchfork-05.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

The Weather Station

paste-pitchfork-03.jpg

Photo by Jade Gomez

Tags

andy shauf

chicago

danny brown

divino nino

ela minus

horsegirl

kelly lee owens

maxo kream

pitchfork music festival

the weather station

tomberlin

waxahatchee

More from Pitchfork Music Festival 
Also in Music