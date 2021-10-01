Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: The Weather Station, Waxahatchee, Andy Shauf and More

In early September, Paste ventured out to Chicago for the 15th annual Pitchfork Music Festival as a way to ring in the fall and give a glimpse of hope for the future of live music in the wake of a pandemic. With a combination of seasoned veterans such as St. Vincent and Danny Brown to newcomers such as Horsegirl and Ela Minus, Pitchfork Music Festival provided an expansive selection of some of the most exciting music. We captured some of those faces, both old friends and new. Stay tuned for further Pitchfork Music Festival coverage and stay safe as we inch closer to our normal world of live music once more.

—Jade Gomez

