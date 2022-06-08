Pixies Announce New Album Doggerel, Release Lead Single "There's a Moon On"

Veteran alt-rockers Pixies are following in Fontaines D.C.’s footsteps by announcing an album called Doggerel, coming Sept. 30 via BMG. Our first preview of the reunited band’s eighth studio album—which follows their 2019 outing Beneath the Eyrie, and evens up the band’s pre- and post-reunion LP output—is lead single (and music video) “There’s a Moon On,” a shadowy, snarling rocker that’s surprisingly light on its feet.

A press release paints a memorable portrait of Pixies’ forthcoming record:

Doggerel is a mature yet visceral record of gruesome folk, ballroom pop and brutal rock, haunted by the ghosts of affairs and indulgences, driven wild by cosmic forces and envisioning digital afterlives where no God has provided one. And all the while, right there on the news, another distant storm approaches.

“This time around we have grown,” guitarist Joey Santiago says in a statement. “We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

“We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated,” adds vocalist/guitarist Black Francis. “The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.”

Watch the “There’s a Moon On” lyric video below and see the details of Doggerel further down.

Doggerel Tracklist:

01. Nomatterday

02. Vault of Heaven

03. Dregs of the Wine

04. Haunted House

05. Get Simulated

06. The Lord Has Come Back Today

07. Thunder & Lightning

08. There’s A Moon On

09. Pagan Man

10. Who’s More Sorry Now?

11. You’re Such A Sadducee

12. Doggerel

Doggerel Art: