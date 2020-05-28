PJ Harvey Announces Vinyl Reissue of Her Entire Catalog

PJ Harvey took to social media today to announce the vinyl reissue of her full catalog. The series will begin with a reissue of her 1992 debut, Dry, dropping July 24 and accompanied by newly-released demos from the album in vinyl, CD and digital formats. Harvey has shared the first of these, “Sheela-Na-Gig (Demo).” Listen below.

Date for subsequent reissues and demos are yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, a documentary on PJ Harvey, A Dog Called Money, was set to arrive at theaters in March following its 2019 premiere at the Berlinale. The documentary was made in tandem with the creation of her most recent album, The Hope Six Demolition Project.