PJ Harvey Documentary A Dog Called Money to Premiere Next Week

PJ Harvey documentary film PJ Harvey- A Dog Called Money was scheduled to air earlier this year, but the date got pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the film is officially set to premiere on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET via Abramorama and Maestro, an interactive live video streaming platform.

A couple of days later, on Dec. 9, the film will open at New York’s Film Forum, followed by a North American Watch Now @ Home cinema release. The film will explore Harvey’s journey of creating her 2016 album, The Hope Six Demolition Project. Director and award-winning photographer Seamus Murphy has taped a special introduction for viewers.

Back in May, Harvey announced the vinyl reissue of her full catalog. A reissue of her 1992 debut, Dry, and her 1996 collaborative album with John Parish, Dance Hall At Louse Point, have already been released. The reissue of her fourth studio album, Is This Desire?, will be released on Jan. 29, 2021.

Watch the trailer for PJ Harvey- A Dog Called Money below, and while you’re here, check out a gallery of photos from Harvey’s 2017 show in support of The Hope Six Demolition Project at Manhattan’s SummerStage. You can purchase tickets for the film’s premiere and find out more information here.