Daily Dose: Pom Poko, "Praise"

Pom Poko’s 2019 album Birthday was hard to pin down. The Norwegian band combine punk and pop sounds in a bizarre way, separated from mainstream influences in a way we haven’t really seen since bands like Deerhoof, or a more high-octane Charly Bliss. Thursday, the art-rockers shared their first track since August, “Praise.” It’s an odd song with honey-sweet guitars and Shonen Knife-esque vocals, raucous and punchy with youthful grit.

“The idea for ‘Praise’ was made in a tiny cabin in the woods, with no electricity and a lot of smoke from the fireplace clouding our the songwriting,” the band says. “The idea was to have a fast paced tune that was a bit wonky rhythmically, and it kept evolving during our touring in 2019 until it became a regular part of our setlist as ‘Praise.’ Lyrically it’s about how you can “achieve anything you want” as long as you have a clear goal, and that you’re expected to always try to be the best version of yourself.”

“Praise” sees the band moving in different, more jarring sonic territory than their already-lurching debut album. Nevertheless, they’re beginning to carve out a space as an uncompromisingly odd group, with dance-punk riffs that hearken back to the sounds of the mid-2000s and a modern, blithe attitude. You can check out the track below, as well as Pom Poko’s tour dates.

Pom Poko Tour Dates:

March

11 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere Zone One

12 – New York, N.Y. @ New Colossus Festival (Pianos)

13 – New York, N.Y. @ New Colossus Festival (Bowery Electric)

14 – Chicago, Ill. @ Empty Bottle

16 – Austin, Texas @ Roskilde Festival SXSW Showcase

17 – Austin, Texas @ SXSW Showcase

19 – Austin, Texas @ Bella Union SXSW Showcase

20 – Austin, Texas @ Music For Listener Showcase

21 – Austin, Texas @ White Denim Showcase

May

01 – Fener, Italy @ Reset Festival

02 – Leeds, U.K. @ Live At Leeds

03 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Stag & Dagger

August

14-15 – Nitra, Slovakia @ Flaam Festival

January 2021

08-10 – Bognor Regis, U.K. @ Rockaway Beach Festival