Hear Pom Pom Squad Cover "Crimson + Clover"

For Bandcamp’s Juneteenth Fundraiser, Brooklyn’s Pom Pom Squad has blessed us with a gorgeous cover of Tommy James and the Shondells’ “Crimson + Clover.” The dream-like track is just over two minutes, but, in typical Pom Pom Squad fashion, it’s imbued with hypnotic synths and Berrin’s emotive vocals.

About the track, frontwoman Mia Berrin said:

This year would have been my first Pride as an “out” person. It took me a long time to come to terms with my identity in a true and honest way, but I am proud to meet myself where I am now. This year, the idea of walking down a street proudly, in my queerness and in my brown skin, feels particularly difficult for a multitude of obvious reasons, but this song is my small celebration of the scary, complicated, empowering process of owning my black, queer identity.

Earlier this year, Paste named Pom Pom Squad one of 15 New York City Bands You Need to Know, praising their “painfully vulnerable songwriting” and “gnarled guitars.”

Watch the video for “Crimson + Clover” below, and buy the song here.