On “Patience,” Porches Is Rooting for You, Even if You’re Not Rooting for Him

Aaron Maine, the musician behind the electro-indie outfit Porches, will release his fourth studio album under the moniker on March 13. The album, Ricky Music, solidifies the artist’s comfort with synth-pop leanings, while also serving up explicit introspection. The singles “Do U Wanna,” “rangerover” and now “Patience” precede the album’s release, with music videos for “Do U Wanna” and “Patience” offering imagery about isolation, introversion and, overall, a desire to overcome petty limitations.

In the music video for “Patience,” (directed by Nick Harwood, who also recently directed the music video for the single “Do U Wanna”), we see Maine in a high school gymnasium, dancing in front of an audience that is at first cheering him on, but eventually resorts to pelting basketballs at him. After encouragement from a dance partner to trudge through the onslaught of rubber, Maine eventually breaks through the crowd and finds himself perched atop a basketball hoop, ironically in the ideal position to be pelted by more basketballs.

“Patience feels like holding hands jumping out of a tree, and all you can do is laugh at the mess you’ve gotten yourselves into,” says Maine in a statement. “While the two of you spiral towards the grass in a beautiful sunset.”

Watch the music video for “Patience” below, and check out upcoming Porches tour dates throughout North America and Europe further down. You can revisit the details of Ricky Music here and preorder the album right here.

Porches Tour Dates:

March

23 – Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry*

24 – Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle*

25 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In*

27 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall*

28 – Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn*

29 – Dallas, Texas @ Trees*

31 – Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up Tavern*

April

01 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre*

03 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent*

04 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent*

06 – Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom*

07 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Fox Cabaret*

08 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos*

10 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge*

11 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theatre*

13 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Vaudeville Mews*

14 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line*

15 – Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon*

16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall*

17 – Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar*

18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Deluxx Fluxx*

20 – Toronto, Ont. @ Lee’s Palace*

21 – Montreal, Que. @ Bar Le Ritz PDB*

22 – South Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground Showcase*

23 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club*

24 – Pawtucket, R.I. @ The Met RI*

25 – Washington, D.C. @ The Black Cat*

27 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church*

29 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall*

May

15 – Brighton, U.K. @ Great Escape Festival

16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoest

17 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

18 – Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

20 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

21 – London, U.K. @ Lafayette

(* with Sassy 009)