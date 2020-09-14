Listen to Porridge Radio's New Song "7 Seconds"

U.K. quartet Porridge Radio are back with a new song “7 Seconds.”

The new single follows their album Every Bad from earlier this year. “7 Seconds” is a compelling synth track, elevated by Dana Margolin’s emotional vocal performance. “I can’t tell you that I’m wasted on you,” Margolin sings with passion before breaking down into a quieter, thoughtful ending.

“7 Seconds started out sounding really different to how it sounds now,” Margolin said. “A few years ago I wrote a really slow, long and drawn out song about the end of something that was never right. I was sitting with Sam early last year and I played it to him and asked him if he could help me make it less miserable. He wrote the main keyboard riff almost immediately and it came together really quickly after that; we re-structured and re-arranged it and added the end part, which I think of lyrically as a kind of conversation between two different versions of myself.”

Porridge Radio also announced a live session, filmed by El Hardwick, which drops on Sept. 17. In addition, they will play a song from Every Bad live on BBC 4 on Sept. 23.

Listen to “7 Seconds” below, and read Paste’s interview with the band here.