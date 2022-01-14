Giveaway: Win Portair's Hand-Sketched "Point of View" Artwork!

Alternative singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, graphic designer/artist and producer Portair has released his second EP, The Ice That Breaks, and Paste and Nettwerk Music Group are teaming up for a giveaway to mark the occasion.

The Ice That Breaks follows The Light That Gives, Portair’s 2021 debut EP, and finds the artist searching for new meaning—and making up for lost time—after walking away from organized religion.

“I wanted them to feel somewhat connected—not two separate bodies of work,” the artist explains of his first two EPs. “The Light That Gives is the sun that grows a plant from a seed. The Ice That Breaks is where all of a sudden you reach a certain age and wonder, how do I live my best life with what I’ve got?”

In honor of that project’s latest chapter, we’re giving away the canvas pictured above: the single artwork for The Ice That Breaks opener “Point of View,” hand-sketched by Portair himself.

Readers who want a chance to win can enter here. U.S. entries only. The contest runs today, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 21, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. [Entrants will automatically be signed up to receive Paste and Nettwerk emails, but can opt out at any time.]

In the meantime, listen to The Ice That Breaks right here.