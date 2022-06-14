Preoccupations Announce New Album Arrangements, Share First Single "Ricochet"

Preoccupations have announced a new album, Arrangements, out Sept. 9 via Flemish Eye in Canada, and self-released by the band in the rest of the world. The follow-up to 2018’s New Material, their comeback LP is accompanied by their new single, “Ricochet,” and a fall U.S. tour.

The band began working on Arrangements, their fourth record, in the fall of 2019, when bassist Matt Flegel and guitarist Danny Christiansen met up with keyboardist Scott Munro at his Studio St. Zo in Montreal. They (along with drummer Mike Wallace) recorded the bare bones of the album and decided to reconvene in a few months, but due to the onset of COVID-19, they were forced to record the rest remotely. This sense of isolation and detachment is automatically evident in “Ricochet.” With the end looming in sight, there’s a heavy disillusionment as Flegel scorns, “They’re selling T-shirts at this crucifixion / And we don’t have the corresponding currency / It’s an odyssey of absurdity / Ricochet and decay.” A bleak look at modern folly, their steady dark wave seems to be treading water as they wait out the inevitable.

“The lyrics are pretty conspicuous and self explanatory on this one, but it’s basically about the world blowing up and no one giving a shit,” said Flegel.

You can check out the complete list of Preoccupations tour dates below, along with the video for “Ricochet” and details of Arrangements.

Arrangements Tracklist:

1. Fix Bayonets!

2. Ricochet

3. Death Of Melody

4. Slowly

5. Advisor

6. Recalibrate

7. Tearing Up The Grass

Arrangements Art:

Preoccupations Tour Dates:

October

19 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

20 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

21 – Lincoln Hall @ Chicago, IL

22 – Racoon Motel @ Davenport, IA

23 – Turf Club in St. Paul @ Minneapolis, MN

26 – Commonwealth @ Calgary, AB

28 – Tractor Tavern @ Seattle, WA

29 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

November

02 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley

08 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09 – Austin, TX @ Parish

10 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

12 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

16 – Washington, DC @ DC9

17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

18 – New York, NY@ Bowery Ballroom

19 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

22 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

24 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s