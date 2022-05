Late last year, Puddles Pity Party visited the Paste Studio at Pamnation HQ in New York and performed a few songs for our cameras. One that we just can’t get enough of is the six-foot-eight-inch clown’s cover of “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne, where he both reveals what’s in the mysterious lunchbox and breaks into a Disney classic.

Watch the performance below:

And watch Puddles perform “I (Who Have Nothing)” during his first visit to the Paste Studio in 2016.