Listen to PUP's New Single "Rot"

Pop-punk band PUP are back with new song “Rot” as they announce their new EP, This Place Sucks Ass.

“Rot” is a sarcastic punk song filled with drum and guitar solos dispersed throughout. Lead singer Stefan Babcock jokingly sings, “Oh my god, the grind is killing me,” along with the more serious line “I’m doing something productive with my self-destruction,” adding to the track’s shifting emotional tones.

This Place Sucks Ass includes previously released songs “Anaphylaxis” and “A.M. 180,” along with three unreleased songs from older sessions. In honor of their EP dropping Oct. 23, PUP also announced their first livestream show (creatively titled This Stream Sucks Ass) to celebrate the release. Tickets to PUP’s virtual performance are currently available here.

“It was a thing we used to say as a joke a million times on tour,” Babcock said. “Literally any city, whether it was Lethbridge, Alberta, or New York City, we’d be like, ‘This place sucks ass.’ We have so much negativity, and sometimes it becomes so extreme and ridiculous that we start to find it funny. But at this moment in time, it feels so fucking real. Wherever you are, it sucks ass right now. So, wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, this is an EP about the place you’re from, and the place you’re at now.”

Listen to PUP’s new song “Rot” below, along with their 2014 Daytrotter performance further down. Keep scrolling to see the cover art for both their livestream and upcoming EP This Place Sucks Ass.

This Place Sucks Ass Album Art:

This Stream Sucks Ass Livestream Art: