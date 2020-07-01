PUP Announce Live Album at London's Electric Ballroom

Toronto pop-punk outfit PUP have announced a new live album, Live at the Electric Ballroom. It will drop this Friday (July 3) exclusively on Bandcamp for #BandcampFriday, and it will be available for one day only.
The album was recorded in London last year at The Electric Ballroom while the band was on tour for their 2019 release, Morbid Stuff. You can watch a video below of the band performing the album’s title track at The Electric Ballroom back in February.
“We never planned on putting these recordings out, because we expected them to suck,” PUP said in a statement. “They were mostly just for ourselves, to mark what we considered to be a pretty big moment in our careers. But turns out, they suck a bit less than we expected. So in typical PUP fashion we made a plan to release them in a self-sabotaging, stupid way. The record will be sold for one day only. After that, it’s gone.”
50% of the record’s proceeds will be donated to Critical Resistance and Breakaway Addiction Services in Toronto.
Watch the live video for “Morbid Stuff,” and scroll down to see the album artwork and tracklist.
01. Morbid Stuff
02. Kids
03. My Life Is Over And I Couldn’t Be Happier
04. Back Against The Wall
05. Free At Last
06. Dark Days
07. Scorpion Hill
08. Reservoir
09. Family Patterns
10. Full Blown Meltdown
11. If This Tour Doesn’t Kill You, I Will + DVP