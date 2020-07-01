PUP Announce Live Album at London's Electric Ballroom

Toronto pop-punk outfit PUP have announced a new live album, Live at the Electric Ballroom. It will drop this Friday (July 3) exclusively on Bandcamp for #BandcampFriday, and it will be available for one day only.

The album was recorded in London last year at The Electric Ballroom while the band was on tour for their 2019 release, Morbid Stuff. You can watch a video below of the band performing the album’s title track at The Electric Ballroom back in February.

“We never planned on putting these recordings out, because we expected them to suck,” PUP said in a statement. “They were mostly just for ourselves, to mark what we considered to be a pretty big moment in our careers. But turns out, they suck a bit less than we expected. So in typical PUP fashion we made a plan to release them in a self-sabotaging, stupid way. The record will be sold for one day only. After that, it’s gone.”

50% of the record’s proceeds will be donated to Critical Resistance and Breakaway Addiction Services in Toronto.

Watch the live video for “Morbid Stuff,” and scroll down to see the album artwork and tracklist.





01. Morbid Stuff

02. Kids

03. My Life Is Over And I Couldn’t Be Happier

04. Back Against The Wall

05. Free At Last

06. Dark Days

07. Scorpion Hill

08. Reservoir

09. Family Patterns

10. Full Blown Meltdown

11. If This Tour Doesn’t Kill You, I Will + DVP