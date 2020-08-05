PUP Share Cover of Grandaddy's "A.M. 180"

Ontario punk crew PUP are back with an electrifying cover of Grandaddy’s “A.M. 180,” and they’ve also shared the details of a new zine titled QUARANTINEZINE.

Drummer Zack Mykula said of the track:

Grandaddy are one of the unsung hero bands of indie rock. A best kept secret. I mean, forgive me for going ham, but this song is like a lily in an otherwise barren valley. An outstanding piece of songwriting, doing more with less than most any other song of the same caliber. So, that’s why we decided to cover it.

PUP’s QUARANTINEZINE includes: cut-out PUP figurines, a postcard, each band members’ resume, guitar tabs for “Anaphylaxis,” a pedal board breakdown, a flexi-disc of a ska song written in quarantine and more. The band says of the zine:

This zine was created in the first few weeks of our mandatory quarantine. It was printed and ready to ship before the full impact of COVID-19 was felt across the world and before the senseless deaths of George Floyd, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, and Breonna Taylor (to name but a few) further exposed the foundational white supremacy and structural inequality at the heart of American, Canadian, and other capitalist societies. We are grateful for the voices and perspectives of marginalized peoples that continue to play a central role in this worldwide awakening and in the sustained call to dismantle racist and patriarchal structures that have perpetrated violence in our communities. We stand in solidarity with all those trying to envision safer and more just communities and will continue to do our daily best in amplifying and uplifting these voices as we move forward in the world.

With that in mind, we hope you’ll view this thing for what it is: a time capsule. It is the four members of PUP, bored as fuck, fresh off a cancelled tour, trying to create something as silly as possible because, at the time, we wanted a distraction. Although it doesn’t necessarily represent our current emotional states, we had a good laugh making it and had a good laugh revisiting it all these months later. Honestly, that’s why we started making these zines in the first place. If you buy this thing, we hope it helps you find a bit of levity in what has been an incredibly bleak few months.

BLM / ACAB / WEAR A MASK.

And please, take care of each other. See ya in the pit when this thing’s all over.

xoxo

Stefan, Steve, Nestor and Zack

Listen to their cover of “A.M. 180” below, and order their zine here. Scroll down to listen to their 2014 Daytrotter session.