Radiohead to Stream Second Series of Live Shows from Archive on YouTube

Radiohead announced a second series of archival live shows from their Radiohead Public Library vaults. Starting this Friday, April 9, fans can watch the first of seven rare performances.

The first episode will feature an exciting in-store performance that turned into an impromptu club show for the release of In Rainbows. The January 16, 2008 show was initially scheduled at the far more intimate London record store Rough Trade East, but chaos ensued when hordes of fans and media coverage tipped off local authorities and caused the event to be shut down. 93ft East, a local club with a larger capacity, allowed the band to schedule a show at a moment’s notice.

To coincide with the celebration of the legendary band’s live catalog, Radiohead will also be making crew T-shirts available for purchase to benefit industry individuals impacted by the pandemic through #WeMakeEvents.

Catch the rare 93ft East performance this Friday, April 9, at 3 p.m. EST via the embed below, and watch a 1997 Belfort performance from the first season of At Home With Radiohead (and hear a The Bends-era Radiohead performance from the Paste archives) further down.