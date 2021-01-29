Real Lies Share Video for New Single "Oh Me, Oh My (Nicotine Patch)"

Following a prolific 2020, U.K. electronic duo Real Lies are back with a new single “Oh Me, Oh My (Nicotine Patch),” alongside a video directed by Ciaran Wood. Last year, they released four singles—“Boss Trick,” “A Rainy Night in Soho,” “I Wander” and “Birds”—plus a few remixes, and Paste featured them in our list of British Acts You Need to Know. Real Lies’ debut album, Real Life, arrived in 2015.

There’s always been counteracting forces in Real Lies’ music—images of “flowers in the rain,” “Suicide bridge” and life-affirming camaraderie have always existed side by side—and their new single is no different. “Oh Me, Oh My (Nicotine Patch)” is a heady club track about a breakup, one that largely propels you forward, but memories of past nights out still cloud your ability to fully escape under the cover of darkness. “You and I / We’re through / ‘Cause all you do is make me blue / But it’s gonna be hard to get away from you / There are shrines to you outside every club I’ve ever been to,” Kev Kharas sings over moody synth pulses and hisses.

Watch the video for “Oh Me, Oh My (Nicotine Patch)” below.