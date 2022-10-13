Paste Studio on the Road to Stream Sessions from Rebels & Renegades Festival

On the road again! This time, we’re headed to California’s central coast to livestream Paste Studio sessions from the inaugural Rebels & Renegades Festival at the Monterey County Fairgrounds. Our temporary studio for the weekend will live on the same stage where Jimi Hendrix torched his guitar at the ’67 Monterey Pop Festival. Natural beauty and history both abound here; we can’t wait to dive in with these artists to create some new memories.

Saturday, October 15

1:30pm PT – First up, Paste Studio alum and gloriously bearded Jake Smith (The White Buffalo) joins us armed with his guitar and devastatingly resonant baritone voice. TWB’s solo acoustic session may include a song or two from the forthcoming record Year Of The Dark Horse, out Nov. 11—we’ll see!

3:30pm PT – Glorious beards seem to thrive at Rebels & Renegades, thanks in large part to Amigo The Devil, aka Danny Kiranos. Danny will join the Paste crew and Jimi Hendrix’s ghost for an acoustic dark folk session alternating between guitar and banjo.

6pm PT – Sierra Hull and her virtuoso mandolin skills are up next. Maybe we’ll hear tunes from the February 2020 release 25 Trips? Maybe another devastating cover (see her interpretation of Tears For Fears’ “Mad World” here Or maybe all of the above—Sierra always keeps us on our toes. Tune in and we’ll find out together!

Sunday, October 16

2pm PT – The Cadillac Three continue the Hillbilly Hypnotized Tour at Rebels & Renegades, recently returned from HHT dates in the U.K. They’re a month into the U.S. dates and remain road warriors until December. Check their site for dates, ‘cause they’ll be everywhere, man.

4pm PT – The Rebels & Renegades tagline “Bringing the hippies and the cowboys together” is evident in the festival booking, and maybe most embodied in a single artist by Cody Jinks. Sonically, he has more in common with the cowboys, but we can’t wait to help him raise hell with hippies and cowboys alike this weekend.

6pm PT – Charles Wesley Godwin brought his West Virginia country-folk recipe to Nashville during Americana Fest ’22, where we saw him play a magnificent set at the EXIT/IN. No doubt he’ll bring the same intensity to the R&R stage and his Paste session afterwards.

7:30pm PT – Fruition will close out our Rebels & Renegades weekend in style in a new configuration. We’ve hosted them in multiple formations over the years, but this will be our first time hosting the singers trio-style. They have about a dozen upcoming trio sets in the Northeast and Northwest in November and December, so keep your eyes peeled.

It’s no mistake that this festival landed in Monterey. Rebels & Renegades festival promoter Good Vibez Presents is owned by Monterey locals and festival founders Dan and Amy Sheehan. As Cali Roots co-founders, they have deep knowledge about what it takes to make music and arts festivals work on the California central coast. The Paste crew is more than happy to join the festivities and to partake in all that Monterey has to offer. After the music wraps on Sunday night, we’ll take the day Monday to drive the Pacific Coast Highway through Carmel, and across the Bixby Bridge into Big Sur. We’ll explore the sights and sounds of Cannery Row that inspired John Steinbeck’s novel, and of course visit the otters and the jellies at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Stay tuned to Paste Studio “On The Road”—we’ll keep ‘em coming.