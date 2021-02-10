Rhiannon Giddens Announces New LP They're Calling Me Home with Francesco Turrisi

Rhiannon Giddens is collaborating with Francesco Turrisi once again on her forthcoming LP, They’re Calling Me Home. The LP follows 2019’s there is no Other with Turrisi, and arrives on Apr. 9 via Nonesuch Records. The announcement is accompanied by the release of the album’s title track and an accompanying music video.

Hailing from America and Italy, respectively, Giddens and Turrisi created their new LP while living in Ireland over the course of the pandemic. The LP will feature traditional songs from their home countries, including the old folk “The Blackest Crow (Dearest Dear) and Italian lullaby “Nenna Nenna.”

Watch the music video for “They’re Calling Me Home” below, revisit Giddens and Turrisi in the Paste Studio in 2019 further down, and keep scrolling for the They’re Calling Me Home album artwork and tracklist. You can preorder the album here.

They’re Calling Me Home Album Artwork:

They’re Calling Me Home Tracklist:

01. Calling Me Home

02. Avalon

03. Si Dolce È’l Tormento

04. I Shall Not Be Moved

05. Black as Crow

06. O Death

07. Niwel Goes to Town

08. When I Was In My Prime

09. Waterbound

10. Bully For You

11. Nenna Nenna

12. Amazing Grace