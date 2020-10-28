Rhye Announces New Album Home, Shares Lead Single

Rhye, the project of L.A.-based musician Michael Milosh, announced a new album Home, out on Jan. 22 via Loma Vista Recordings. He’s also shared its lead single “Black Rain,” with a video directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and featuring a dance interpretation from actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Tenet, Kickass).

“Black Rain” is versatile and intriguing, blending subtle synths, steady beats and Milosh’s lustrous vocals. “It has this 80s version of disco, like the way Quincy Jones was interpreting disco,” Milosh says.

Listen to “Black Rain” below, and preorder Home here. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

01. Intro

02. Come in Closer

03. Beautiful

04. Safeword

05. Hold You Down

06. I Need a Lover

07. Helpless

08. Black Rain

09. Sweetest Revenge

10. My Heart Bleeds

11. Fire

12. Holy

13. Outro