Rhye Announces New Album Home, Shares Lead Single

Rhye, the project of L.A.-based musician Michael Milosh, announced a new album Home, out on Jan. 22 via Loma Vista Recordings. He’s also shared its lead single “Black Rain,” with a video directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and featuring a dance interpretation from actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Tenet, Kickass).
“Black Rain” is versatile and intriguing, blending subtle synths, steady beats and Milosh’s lustrous vocals. “It has this 80s version of disco, like the way Quincy Jones was interpreting disco,” Milosh says.
Listen to “Black Rain” below, and preorder Home here. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.
01. Intro
02. Come in Closer
03. Beautiful
04. Safeword
05. Hold You Down
06. I Need a Lover
07. Helpless
08. Black Rain
09. Sweetest Revenge
10. My Heart Bleeds
11. Fire
12. Holy
13. Outro