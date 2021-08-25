Rhye's Michael Milosh Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

[Content warning: Contains descriptions of sexual assault.]

Back in March, Paste reported on the allegations against Rhye’s Michael Milosh published on Instagram by his ex-wife Alexa Nikolas. The post detailed years of alleged grooming and abuse that began when Nikolas was 16 years old and Milosh was 33.

Today (Aug. 25), Nikolas filed a complaint against Milosh. In court documents obtained by The A.V. Club, Nikolas alleges that Milosh “utilized his power of authority and seniority over [Nikolas], as well as years of sexual grooming of [Nikolas] as a minor child.”

The lawsuit also notes that record companies and other corporate entities enabled Milosh by supporting him financially despite knowing of Nikolas’ age and were aware of his treatment of her:

In 2013, Milosh released his fourth solo album Jetlag under the label Deadly Records, owned and operated by Milosh alone. Milosh used recordings of Nikolas during sex throughout the album, including a specific recording of her saying “no” in response to his attempt to anally penetrate her. At the album release party, Milosh displayed his photographic “art” to the guests which consisted of huge photographs of Nikolas, completely naked. These photographs were not modest in nature, but rather, displayed Nikolas’ young naked body for all to see. Nikolas did not consent to the use of naked photographs of herself to be used in public in this manner. During the party, Milosh proudly told attendees of the party that they were listening to Nikolas during coerced anal sex throughout his entire album. Not surprisingly, Milosh did not disclose to his guests that he obtained these recordings when Nikolas was highly intoxicated and incapable of refusing. Nikolas’ own mother left the party in disgust.

A representative for Milosh did not immediately respond to Paste’s request for comment, but we’ll update this post with any further information that we receive.