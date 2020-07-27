Rilo Kiley To Reissue Rare Self-Titled Debut Album

Rilo Kiley have announced they will be reissuing their rare self-titled 1999 debut album. The recording, currently unavailable on any streaming services, was originally released exclusively on CD and sold at the band’s early concerts before going out of print. The reissue will be available on limited edition vinyl and streaming platforms on Oct. 2 via Little Recording Company.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, comedian Dave Foley recalled seeing the band back in 1998:

They were good, so good that I stopped fighting for the attention of the bartender and turned to see who it was. On stage was a very young, delightfully unpretentious group named Rilo Kiley. Between songs they were charming, smart and funny. During songs they were brilliant. After the set I introduced myself and learned that this was their first public performance.

Following their debut, Rilo Kiley went on to record four more albums before disbanding in 2013 after releasing a compilation album, rkives.

Check out the music video for one of the tracks off Rilo Kiley, “Frug,” and scroll further to see the reissue album art and tracklist. Preorder the reissue here.







01. Frug

02. Papillion

03. Always

04. 85

05. Glendora

06. Teenage Lovesong

07. Sword

08. Asshole

09. Gravity