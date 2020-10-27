Rina Sawayama Makes Late Night TV Debut on The Tonight Show

Rina Sawayama made her U.S. television debut last night, performing “XS” from her acclaimed 2020 album SAWAYAMA on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Sawayama and masked backup dancers gave viewers one of the most show-stopping late night performances in recent memory, performing a pop track about excessive consumerist tendencies.

Alongside her TV debut on Fallon, Sawayama announced her rescheduled North American tour dates for 2021—with a few new stops added.

Watch Rina Sawayama’s performance of “XS” below. Keep scrolling for the rescheduled tour dates.

Rina Sawayama 2021 Tour Dates:

September

28 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

29 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

October

05 – Portland, Ore. @ Holocene (SOLD OUT)

06 – Seattle, Wa. @ Washington Hall (UPGRADED)

12 – Denver, Colo. @ Globe Hall (NEW SHOW)

13 – Denver, Colo. @ Globe Hall

15 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge (SOLD OUT)

18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Mod Club (UPGRADED)

19 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona (NEW SHOW)

20 – Boston, Mass. @ Royale (UPGRADED)

22 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage (SOLD OUT)

23 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry at The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

24 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

25 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel (NEW SHOW)