Riot Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring My Chemical Romance, Misfits and Nine Inch Nails

Despite live music returning in 2021, it was not without its fair share of hiccups. Riot Fest, who was slated to have both My Chemical Romance and Nine Inch Nails in 2020 and 2021, had to readjust after COVID-19 forced the bands to pause their touring schedules. Luckily, 2022 seems to be the year, and the two acts are headlining a massive rock-filled weekend alongside the original Misfits lineup to perform Walk Among Us in honor of its 40th anniversary. Riot Fest returns to its home of Chicago once more from Sept. 16-18.

In addition to the three headliners, Riot Fest enters its 17th year with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus, a reunited Sunny Day Real Estate, The Linda Lindas, Jeff Rosenstock and more. Several reunions will also be taking place at Riot Fest, including Yellowcard, The Academy Is… and Midtown.

Below, check out the complete Riot Fest lineup. Tickets are on sale now, which you can purchase here.

Friday, Sept. 16

My Chemical Romance

Alkaline Trio

Portugal. The Man

Bleachers

Descendents

Rocket from the Crypt

The Wonder Years

Placebo

Jeff Rosenstock

Anberlin

Less Than Jake

Lagwagon

Lucky Boys Confusion

Foxy Shazam

Boston Manor

Sincere Engineer

Pale Waves

Cloud Nothings

LS Dunes

carolesdaughter

Destroy Boys

AViVA

Bob Vylan

Holy Fawn

Algiers

Wargasm (UK)

Cliffdiver

Sitting On Stacy

Saturday, Sept. 17

The Original Misfits (Performing Walk Among Us)

Yellowcard

Bauhaus

Sunny Day Real Estate

Bad Religion

Yungblud

The Story So Far

The Front Bottoms

The Menzingers

Alexisonfire

Movements

jxdn

The Get Up Kids

GWAR

7 Seconds

Madball

FEAR

Bully

The Joy Formidable

Together Pangea

POORSTACY

Mannequin Pussy

War On Women

Charlotte Sands

Jake Hill

Bridge City Sinners

THICK

Skating Polly

No Trigger

Surfbort

Sunday, Sept. 18

Nine Inch Nails

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Ice Cube

Sleater-Kinney

Jimmy Eat World

The Academy Is…

Action Bronson

Lunachicks

The Maine

Midtown

PVRIS

Jawbox

Alice Glass

The Linda Lindas

Mom Jeans.

Real Friends

The Juliana Theory

Josh A

Renforshort

Joey Valence & Brae

Weathers

Kid Sistr

Save Face

The Bombpops

Treaty of Paris

Concrete Castle

Chastity

Moon Kissed

Night Spice