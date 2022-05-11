Riot Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring My Chemical Romance, Misfits and Nine Inch Nails

Despite live music returning in 2021, it was not without its fair share of hiccups. Riot Fest, who was slated to have both My Chemical Romance and Nine Inch Nails in 2020 and 2021, had to readjust after COVID-19 forced the bands to pause their touring schedules. Luckily, 2022 seems to be the year, and the two acts are headlining a massive rock-filled weekend alongside the original Misfits lineup to perform Walk Among Us in honor of its 40th anniversary. Riot Fest returns to its home of Chicago once more from Sept. 16-18.
In addition to the three headliners, Riot Fest enters its 17th year with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus, a reunited Sunny Day Real Estate, The Linda Lindas, Jeff Rosenstock and more. Several reunions will also be taking place at Riot Fest, including Yellowcard, The Academy Is… and Midtown.
Below, check out the complete Riot Fest lineup. Tickets are on sale now, which you can purchase here.
Friday, Sept. 16
My Chemical Romance
Alkaline Trio
Portugal. The Man
Bleachers
Descendents
Rocket from the Crypt
The Wonder Years
Placebo
Jeff Rosenstock
Anberlin
Less Than Jake
Lagwagon
Lucky Boys Confusion
Foxy Shazam
Boston Manor
Sincere Engineer
Pale Waves
Cloud Nothings
LS Dunes
carolesdaughter
Destroy Boys
AViVA
Bob Vylan
Holy Fawn
Algiers
Wargasm (UK)
Cliffdiver
Sitting On Stacy
Saturday, Sept. 17
The Original Misfits (Performing Walk Among Us)
Yellowcard
Bauhaus
Sunny Day Real Estate
Bad Religion
Yungblud
The Story So Far
The Front Bottoms
The Menzingers
Alexisonfire
Movements
jxdn
The Get Up Kids
GWAR
7 Seconds
Madball
FEAR
Bully
The Joy Formidable
Together Pangea
POORSTACY
Mannequin Pussy
War On Women
Charlotte Sands
Jake Hill
Bridge City Sinners
THICK
Skating Polly
No Trigger
Surfbort
Sunday, Sept. 18
Nine Inch Nails
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Ice Cube
Sleater-Kinney
Jimmy Eat World
The Academy Is…
Action Bronson
Lunachicks
The Maine
Midtown
PVRIS
Jawbox
Alice Glass
The Linda Lindas
Mom Jeans.
Real Friends
The Juliana Theory
Josh A
Renforshort
Joey Valence & Brae
Weathers
Kid Sistr
Save Face
The Bombpops
Treaty of Paris
Concrete Castle
Chastity
Moon Kissed
Night Spice