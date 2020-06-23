Rituals of Mine Announces New Album, Releases Lead Single

Los Angeles R&B artist Rituals of Mine—the project of Terra Lopez—has announced her new album HYPE NOSTALGIA, out Sept. 25 via Carpark Records. The lead single “Come Around Me” is out now with an immersive music video. “Come Around Me” is dark and filled with shimmering synths, and Lopez’s voice is a breath of fresh air.

About the video, Lopez said:

Our aim was to take themes from the record and incorporate them in various ways: the rain (representing loss/grief), the trophies room (representing the overachiever in me), the TV room (representing memory and nostalgia) and me in quarantine now (representing current day reality). For obvious reasons, nostalgia is the central theme of this record as I am writing from an era of pre-loss and pre-grief so we wanted to bring in some surreal elements into each setting to elevate the story and make it interesting.

Watch the video for the song below, and preorder HYPE NOSTALGIA here. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.



01. Tether

02. Come Around Me

03. Exceptions

04. Heights

05. Trauma

06. Post Trauma

07. Free Throw (feat. KRIS)

08. Reflex

09. 65th St

10. OMEN

11. 222

12. Hope U Feel

13. The Last Wave