Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Announce New Album Raise the Roof

In 2007, legendary rock superstar Robert Plant and award-winning bluegrass musician/songwriter Alison Krauss collaborated on the album Raising Sand, a soulful yet restrained record that earned the duo many accolades, including the Grammy for album of the year. Today (Aug. 12), 14 years later, they’ve announced Raise the Roof, a new album of covers from some of their influences, including Merle Haggard and The Everly Brothers, with some new originals, as well.

Recorded by Raising Sand producer T. Bone Burnett, the new album features an array of collaborators on drums, bass and pedal steel guitar, fleshing out the folk and roots influences the duo strive for. “We wanted it to move,” says Krauss. “We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies.”

The announcement arrives with new single “Can’t Let Go,” a cover of the Randy Weeks classic famously performed by Lucinda Williams. Check it out below, as well as the full details of Raise the Roof, out Nov. 19 on Rounder.

Raise The Roof Album Art:

Raise The RoofTracklist:

01. Quattro (World Drifts In)

02. The Price of Love

03. Go Your Way

04. Trouble With My Lover

05. Searching for My Love

06. Can’t Let Go

07. It Don’t Bother Me

08. You Led Me to The Wrong

09. Last Kind Words Blues

10. High and Lonesome

11. Going Where the Lonely Go

12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me