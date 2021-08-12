Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Announce New Album Raise the Roof

In 2007, legendary rock superstar Robert Plant and award-winning bluegrass musician/songwriter Alison Krauss collaborated on the album Raising Sand, a soulful yet restrained record that earned the duo many accolades, including the Grammy for album of the year. Today (Aug. 12), 14 years later, they’ve announced Raise the Roof, a new album of covers from some of their influences, including Merle Haggard and The Everly Brothers, with some new originals, as well.
Recorded by Raising Sand producer T. Bone Burnett, the new album features an array of collaborators on drums, bass and pedal steel guitar, fleshing out the folk and roots influences the duo strive for. “We wanted it to move,” says Krauss. “We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies.”
The announcement arrives with new single “Can’t Let Go,” a cover of the Randy Weeks classic famously performed by Lucinda Williams. Check it out below, as well as the full details of Raise the Roof, out Nov. 19 on Rounder.
Raise The Roof Album Art:
Raise The RoofTracklist:
01. Quattro (World Drifts In)
02. The Price of Love
03. Go Your Way
04. Trouble With My Lover
05. Searching for My Love
06. Can’t Let Go
07. It Don’t Bother Me
08. You Led Me to The Wrong
09. Last Kind Words Blues
10. High and Lonesome
11. Going Where the Lonely Go
12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me