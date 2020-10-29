Rose Hotel Shares New Tracks "Drive Alone" and "Constant"

Rose Hotel shared a new cassingle “Drive Alone” b/w “Constant,” out today via Cold Lunch Recordings. It’s the Atlanta band’s first new music since their 2019 debut album I Will Only Come When It’s a Yes. Paste praised the LP for its “roomy indie-rock” and called singer/songwriter Jordan Reynolds “a natural storyteller.

“Drive Alone” is full of rootsy, unhurried dream pop for a longing summer night, while “Constant” has a more brooding stare with its chunky guitars and gauzy vocals.

Listen to “Drive Alone” and “Constant” below, and watch Rose Hotel’s 2019 Paste Studio session.