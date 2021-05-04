Rostam Shares Star-Studded Video for "From the Back of a Cab"

Rostam, now a month away from the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Changephobia, has released the music video for “From the Back of a Cab,” which has some familiar faces.

The familiar confines of the back of a taxi cab feature a rotating cast of Rostam’s friends ranging from electro-pop singer Charli XCX to the HAIM sisters as the setting changes from day to night, with arguments, silent romance, anxiety and cute puppies filling the car. The minimalist track’s melancholy piano captures the myriad emotions that culminate in the backseat, showcasing strangers flirting between groceries and the familiar frustration of trying to fit large furniture purchases in a small seat. “From the Back of a Cab” is a reminder of the little interactions that are missed in the pandemic, and shines an optimistic light on that intimacy returning.

Speaking on the creation of the song, Rostam says in a statement:

“From the Back of a Cab” is probably my favorite song that I’ve written. It started with the 12/8 drums—something you find in Persian music and African music. I built the song around those drums over time, writing the piano part in my living room, the melodies and lyrics on foot walking in New York and Tokyo, on California’s highways, and on the flights and car trips between all those places.

Watch the music video for “From the Back of a Cab” below and preorder Changephobia, out June 4 via Mastor Records, here.