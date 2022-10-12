Rozi Plain's New Single "Prove Your Good" Invites Gentle Self-Reflection

Rozi Plain’s music is great in any weather, but it always seems to be cloudy mornings where she works her way most effectively under your surface. Her newest single, “Prove Your Good,” prods your thoughts in the gentle way that Plain knows best. The gentle synths and soft drum and guitar lines create the flow of a slow, old river, guiding the song as Plain unravels her thought process. At its core, the song holds a precarious balance, felt in the traveling synths and the question/answer format, heard again and again, as Rozi asking and a choir answers, “What do we want? / LESS / Do you want more? YES.” Although it works through such turmoil, the song itself always maintains a sense of steady direction. In her words, “‘Prove Your Good’ is thinking about the often silent fight within us. Trying to become good, trying to not be bad. Feeling judged and judging ourselves.” It is typical Plain, making the universal and the scary somehow come to your door in a comforting manner.

There is room in the track to reflect; although the lyrics dictate the struggle between less and more, Plain has never had the problem of overcrowding. Especially on this track, she strips it back to give the listener all the space they need, with lots of room between eerie harmonies to breathe. This is the second single off her album PRIZE, out Jan. 13, 2023, on Memphis Industries.

“Prove Your Good” is the second single from PRIZE after “Agreeing for Two,” which Paste praised as one of September’s best songs.

You can listen to the single (plus a 2016 session from the Paste archives) and find her tour dates below.

Rozi Plain UK/Ireland Tour Dates 2023:

January

28 – Chester @ St. Marys

29 – Glasgow @ Celtic Connections, Drygate Theatre

31 York @ The Crescent

February

01 – Hull @ Adelphi

02 – Cardiff @ Clwb Ifor Bach

03 – Falmouth @ The Cornish Bank

04 – Totnes @ St. Marys

28 – Manchester @ YES Pink Room

March

01 – Dublin @ Workmans Club

02 – Bangor @ The Court House

03 – Waterford @ Phil Grimes

04 – Ballydehob @ Levis Corner House

07 – Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

09 – Newcastle @ Star & Shadow

10 – Cambridge @ Portland Arms

11 – Margate @ Olbys

12 – Brighton @ Hope & Ruin

14 – London @ Studio 9294