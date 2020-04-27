Run The Jewels Party Post-Revolution in New Video for "Ooh LA LA"

Monday morning, Run The Jewels shared a video for their single “Ooh LA LA” featuring Greg Nice and DJ Premier. The video was shot in March, just a few weeks before the start of our ongoing quarantine. Even when the video was shot, the intention was meant to be commentary on class divide and the ongoing financial crisis in America.

“This video is a fantasy of waking up on a day that there is no monetary system, no dividing line, no false construct to tell our fellow man that they are less or more than anyone else,” says the duo. “Not that people are without but that the whole meaning of money has vanished. That we have somehow solved our self created caste system and can now start fresh with love, hope and celebration. It’s a dream of humanity’s V-DAY… and the party we know would pop off.”

The video finds El-P and Killer Mike in the streets alongside Greg Nice, DJ Premier, Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha and an army of dancers partying and settings heaps of money on fire. At its heart, the track is a party song, one that captures the liberty of a life without monetary stress.

You can check out the video below.