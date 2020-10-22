Run The Jewels Share Video for "yankee and the brave (ep. 4)"

Run The Jewels have shared a video for “yankee and the brave (ep. 4)” from their latest album RTJ4. The video was directed by Sean Solomon (Moaning) with animation by Titmouse.

Titmouse founder and president says, “Killer Mike and El-P would f*** up some robot cops in real life, so I consider this animated music video for ‘Yankee and the Brave’ a documentary – that documents the future. The prophecy of Run The Jewels has flowed through the Titmouse animators’ hearts and into their pencils. You can watch it before it happens as magical, moving drawings.”

Watch the “yankee and the brave (ep. 4)” video below, and read Paste’s review of RTJ4 here.