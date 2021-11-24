Listen to Ryley Walker's Surprise New Album, Post Wook

It’s a Thanksgiving Eve miracle: New York-based singer/songwriter Ryley Walker shared a surprise instrumental album on Wednesday that he aptly describes as “40 mins of brain melt.” A seven-song, Bandcamp-exclusive release available only on digital and CD, Post Wook is a collaboration with bassist Andrew Scott Young and drummer Ryan Jewell.

Post Wook is the fourth album of a prolific year for Walker, who’s also released full-length collaborations with Kikagaku Moyo (Deep Fried Grandeur) and David Grubbs (A Tap on the Shoulder) via his own Husky Pants Records. He released his latest proper solo record Course in Fable in April.

“Releasing an album day before thanksgiving while nobody is buying music is post wook, FYI,” Walker notes in a tweet, while the album’s Bandcamp page describes it as “the sound a craigslist punisher on long island hears as they exhale their last breath in the house their dad built in 1956.”

Listen to Post Wook via Bandcamp below.