Santigold Announces North American Tour

Sometimes a long wait is worth it. Over half a decade since her last album 99¢, multi-disciplinary artist Santigold made a surprise return to announce her forthcoming album Spirituals, due Sept. 9 via Little Jerk Records. With the announcement out of the way and two singles under her belt, it’s only right that Santigold also announces a North American tour.

The tour, which takes place in some of the country’s most beautiful and intimate venues, kicks off in Atlanta in October with several dates along the East Coast and Midwest before making its way to the West Coast, hitting several major cities including Portland, Seattle and Las Vegas. The tour concludes with a date in San Diego. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, revisit the video for “Ain’t Ready” and keep scrolling to check out complete tour dates. You can preorder Spirituals here and find out more information on the tour here.

The Holified Tour Dates:

9 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at the Avant Gardner19 – Montreal, QUE @ Mtelus21 – Toronto, ONT @ The Danforth Music Hall24 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom25 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live

November

3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

7 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

14 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

16 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

17 – San Diego, CA @ Soma