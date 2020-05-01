Sarah Jarosz Shares Moving New Song "Orange and Blue"

Folk singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Jarosz recently announced that her new album World On The Ground will arrive on June 5 via Rounder Records. Lead single “Johnny” landed on our best folk songs of the year (so far) list. Today she shares the next single, “Orange and Blue,” which you can listen to below.

Co-written with producer John Leventhal, “Orange and Blue” is a balance of longing to flee one’s small hometown and wanting to stay fully nestled in the comforts of home. Delivered over slow-tempo piano, Jarosz sings, “I think I found it now / And nothing else will do / a heart that burns to true / burning orange and blue.” Per a press release, the song was written in homage to her childhood home in Wimberley, Texas.

World On The Ground is Jarosz’s fourth solo album, following 2016’s Undercurrent. In 2018, she, along with fellow roots musicians Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan, released the album See You Around as the supergroup I’m With Her.

Again, you can hear “Orange and Blue” below or at the streamer of your choice right here. Pre-order World On The Ground right here. Further down, revisit a full Sarah Jarosz set from Newport Folk Festival in 2013.