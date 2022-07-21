Scout Gillett Announces Debut Album, Releases Lead Single "signal"

Scout Gillett has announced her debut album, no roof no floor, coming Oct. 28 via Captured Tracks, with her slow-burn first single, “signal.” The 10-track album features contributions from Palehound’s Ellen Kempner, MS MR’s David Lizimi, and Kevin Copeland of The Big Net. Gillett also announced a string of summer tour dates across the U.S. with JOSEPHINE, The Silk War and AMMO.

An enamoring introduction, Gillett channels moody ’60s French pop and the casual class of every Jean-Luc Godard leading lady. There’s something effortlessly sophisticated about the song’s fuzzed-out guitars and lingering vocals that make it feel charmingly retro, yet refreshingly modern. Shining with the gleam of twinkling keys and muted mod influences, Gillett makes even the letdown of a not-so-perfect new love seem kind of romantic.

“I wrote this song when I was over-anticipating the outcome of a newly formed romance. I was searching for answers and looking for signals to affirm the love, rather than just letting go and letting things be,” Gillett said.

The single was accompanied by a quirky self-directed music video that follows Gillett through her hometown of Brooklyn, New York, as she poses as a film-noir detective hot on the trail of a mischievous mime.

“I chose to make the object of desire a sandwich rather than a lover … I wanted to channel the slapstick work of Charlie Chaplin. I never end up finding the sandwich, just the mime pretending to chow down. I think lightness is achieved by letting go and embracing uncertainty. As in the video, which ends in laughter and acceptance, there is joy in surrender,” Gillett quipped.

Check out “signal” below, along with Gillett’s upcoming U.S. tour dates and more information on the album.

no roof no floor Tracklist:

01. lonesome dove

02. slow dancin’

03. no roof no floor

04. 444 marcy ave

05. signal

06. hush, stay quiet

07. mother of myself

08. strangers in silence

09. western eyes

10. crooked

no roof no floor Art:

Scout Gillett Tour Dates:

July

29 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye+

August

03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

04 – Raleigh, NC @ Longleaf

05 – Asheville, NC @ Static Age

06 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

07 – Nashville @ East Room

08 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

09 – Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel

11 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

12 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Beer Can

13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Bronze

14 – Milwaukee, WI @ House Show

15 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

16 – Louisville, KY @ The Flamingo Lounge

25 – Queens, NY @ Windjammer

September

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room

24 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway

October

28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

(+ Headliner with JOSEPHINE, The Silk War, AMMO)