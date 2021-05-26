Shaky Knees 2021 Lineup: Stevie Nicks, The Strokes, Run the Jewels to Headline

If we had a dollar for every festival lineup or tour announcement that’s rolled out over the past couple of weeks, this post wouldn’t exist—we’d be on a beach somewhere. The latest is Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival, which will feature Stevie Nicks, The Strokes and Run the Jewels as its 2021 headliners. Tickets go on sale today (May 26) at 1 p.m. ET ahead of the festival taking over downtown Atlanta’s Central Park from Oct. 22-24.

Shaky Knees is historically an indie rock-dominated festival, and that’s as true as ever this year. Just beneath the headliners are St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, Phoebe Bridgers and Modest Mouse, and further down the bill are eye-catching acts including Ty Segall and his Freedom Band, Jay Electronica, White Reaper, IDLES, Arlo Parks, Cloud Nothings, Orville Peck, Tennis, black midi, Joy Oladokun and Bartees Strange, to name a few.

“We are really happy to be able to deliver Shaky Knees this October with a lineup that truly has something for everyone,” said festival founder Tim Sweetwood in a statement. “We look forward to getting back into Central Park with our amazing Shaky family of fans and hear some incredible live music together.”

As far as the pandemic of it all, a festival press release notes only that “organizers are in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will follow current recommendations and guidelines at the time of the festival.”

See the festival’s full lineup below, plus Paste archival audio from a 1983 Nicks show, and find ticket info here.