Shaky Knees 2022 Lineup: Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, My Morning Jacket to Headline

It feels like just yesterday we were diving headfirst back into music festival euphoria at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, but organizers have wasted no time getting its ninth edition in gear, announcing its initial lineup on Wednesday. Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket will headline the 2022 festival, set for April 29 through May 1, 2022, at downtown Atlanta’s Central Park.

Further down the bill are Paste favorites including Spoon, Faye Webster, Mannequin Pussy, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Death Cab for Cutie, Japanese Breakfast, Amyl and The Sniffers, Chastity Belt, Francis of Delirium, PUP, Destroyer, Angel Du$t and Nilufer Yanya, to name a few. Additional featured artists have yet to be announced.

Tickets for Shaky ‘22 go on sale tomorrow, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. ET via the fest’s website. In the meantime, see the complete lineup and a throwback Green Day festival set from the Paste archives below, and revisit our recap of the 2021 festival’s best sets right here