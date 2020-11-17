Shame Announce New Album Drunk Tank Pink, Share New Single

U.K. post-punks Shame have announced their second album Drunk Tank Pink, out on Jan. 15 via Dead Oceans. The album was produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Florence and the Machine), and it’s the follow-up to their acclaimed 2018 debut LP Songs of Praise. To coincide with the album announcement, the band also shared the Pedro Takahashi-directed video for their new track “Water in the Well,” which follows their previous single “Alphabet.”

“Water in the Well” has the exact kind of youthful, unbridled giddiness that makes Shame’s music feel so urgent and essential. Complete with shakers, funky percussion and life-affirming backing vocals, the song leaves an impression via sheer energy and conviction.

Per a press release, the album was inspired by the bubbling crises the band felt and shared with those around them. “The common theme when I was catching up with my mates was this identity crisis everyone was having,” frontman Charlie Steen says. “No one knows what the fuck is going on.”

The album was also influenced by guitarist Sean Coyle-Smith’s disillusionment with his instrument, turning to the funkier side of post-punk instead. “For this album I was so bored of playing guitar,” Coyle-Smith says. “The thought of even playing it was mind-numbing. So I started to write and experiment in all these alternative tunings and not write or play in a conventional ‘rock’ way.”

Listen to “Water in the Well” below, and preorder Drunk Tank Pink here. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. Alphabet

02. Nigel Hitter

03. Born in Luton

04. March Day

05. Water in the Well

06. Snow Day

07. Human, for a Minute

08. Great Dog

09. 6/1

10. Harsh Degrees

11. Station Wagon