Shamir Releases Glimmering New Single "I Wonder"

Indie pop artist Shamir has released a new single called “I Wonder.” This is the second song so far from his forthcoming album Shamir out Oct. 2.

The sprawling “I Wonder” follows the release of “On My Own.” Both tracks are captivating, fun pop anthems that make quarantine a lot more bearable. For this album, Shamir paired up with the songwriter Lindi Ortega, who’s worked with other great, unique acts like Diet Cig and Hop Along.

Watch the video for “I Wonder” below. Read Paste’s 2018 interview with Shamir here.