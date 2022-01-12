Shamir Shares New Single "Reproductive"

Multi-disciplinary artist Shamir is gearing up to release his forthcoming album Heterosexuality on Feb. 11 via AntiFragile Music. Produced by Strange Ranger member Hollow Comet, the album was recently featured on Paste’s Most Anticipated Albums of 2022 list. Today (Jan. 12), Shamir shares the video for his newest single, “Reproductive.”

The single opens with slick R&B vocals and ‘90s-alt guitars as Shamir’s voice touches thrilling highs. The accompanying Will Schaeffer-directed video is a nostalgic ode to the lo-fi ‘90s aesthetic that Shamir has channeled throughout Heterosexuality, with his band slathered in a grainy blue tint.

“‘Reproductive’ is a song that holds many meanings,” shared Shamir. “It’s not as thematically poignant as most of my other songs. It’s a lyrically dense lament that touches on highly personal grievances such as generational curses, karma, and love.”

Below, watch the video for “Reproductive” and keep scrolling for complete details of Heterosexuality.

Heterosexuality Artwork:

Heterosexuality Tracklist:

01. Gay Agenda

02. Cisgender

03. Abomination

04. Stability

05. Caught Up

06. Father

07. Cold Brew

08. Marriage

09. Reproductive

10. Nuclear