Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker Are Up to Something

In 2018, Julien Baker joined forces with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus to form boygenius, releasing a self-titled debut that Paste rated as not only the best EP of that year, but also one of the best supergroup records ever released. In 2021, Sharon Van Etten teamed with Angel Olsen for “Like I Used To,” one of last year’s best songs.

So needless to say, we’re stoked to report that Baker, Van Etten and Olsen are teasing what we can only describe as a super-supergroup. All three artists posted the same distorted photo of their trio within a half hour of each other on Friday afternoon, captioned only “Monday.”

A rep for Olsen declined to reveal any further details when reached by Paste, so it appears we’ll have to wait out the weekend before learning more—we’ll update you when we can. In the meantime, revisit Baker’s 2016 Paste Studio session and Van Etten’s 2010 Daytrotter session below.