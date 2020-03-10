Listen to Sharon Van Etten’s New Song from the Never Rarely Sometimes Always Soundtrack, “Staring at a Mountain”

Much more than just Sharon Van Etten’s 2019 song “Seventeen” appears in the soon-to-be-released film Never Rarely Sometimes Always: The singer and The OA actress made her feature film debut in and released an original track for Eliza Hittman’s Sundance hit.

Van Etten plays the mother of Autumn (Sidney Flanigan), who travels with cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) from their home in rural Pennsylvania to New York City for an abortion. The film, which won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Neorealism at Sundance, is “a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion,” according to its synopsis. And “Seventeen” is the perfect musical accompaniment to the trailer, evoking the the girls’ uncertain journeys through New York.

In addition to performing in and producing Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Van Etten has taken the opportunity to release new music for the soundtrack, the single “Staring at a Mountain.”

The singer has been especially prolific as of late. Van Etten released her fifth studio album, Remind Me Tomorrow (on which “Seventeen” appears), in January 2019, as well as a new single titled “Beaten Down in February, and is slated to begin a U.S. tour in April.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always opens in theaters on March 13.

Listen to “Staring at a Mountain” below, plus Van Etten’s 2010 Daytrotter session, and see the Never Rarely Sometimes Always trailer and a collection of official stills from the film further down.