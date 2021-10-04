Silverbacks Announce New Album Archive Material, Share Title Track

Today’s news from Dublin rock quintet Silverbacks is especially welcome on the heels of their early-September single “Wear My Medals,” which Paste praised as one of the best songs of its release week. The band have announced their second album, Archive Material, coming Jan. 21, 2022, via their new label Full Time Hobby, and shared the video for its title track.

Our latest preview of Silverbacks’ Fad follow-up is playful and idiosyncratic art-rock, deliberately bucking expectation where “Wear My Medals” went for the throat. Gary Wickham’s rollicking drumbeat and Emma Hanlon’s tightly focused bass line propel the track forward as vocalist and guitarist Daniel O’Kelly delivers ominous lines like “I saw death in a necktie,” singing in both English and French. Daniel’s brother Kilian O’Kelly and Peadar Kearney are more thoughtful with their guitars, lingering around the edges of the song and helping it in and out of its surprising pitstops. Jammy riffs and group vocals bring the track to a satisfying conclusion, as if to remind listeners that Silverbacks are always in control as a unit, even at their most whimsical.

Daniel O’Kelly says of the track in a statement:

The initial demo version started from a drum sample taken from the opening of Jean-Pierre Massiera’s “Bonne Annee.” When we fleshed it out as a full band and Gary gave the track his usual kick up the arse, the song went full Les Baxter exotica mode.

When writing the lyrics, I imagined a bunch of government officials in the deep underground of their building digging into archives. As the night continues, they get unusually aroused by the access they have to top secret information that the common folk never see.

Silverbacks took a page out of Christopher Nolan’s book and shot their “Archive Material” video in Dunkirk. As for their forthcoming album of the same name, they recorded at Dublin’s Sonic Studios in November 2020, reuniting with Fad producer Daniel Fox, and drawing on such influences as Tom Verlaine (Television), Neil Young, Weyes Blood, and Myths 004 collaborators Bradford Cox (Deerhunter) and Cate Le Bon.

Below, check out the “Archive Material” video, the details of Archive Material and Silverbacks’ tour dates. You can preorder their album here.

Archive Material Tracklist:

01. Archive Material

02. A Job Worth Something

03. Wear My Medals

04. They Were Never Our People

05. Rolodex City

06. Different Kind of Holiday

07. Carshade

08. Central Tones

09. Recycle Culture

10. Econymo

11. Nothing To Write Home About

12. I’m Wild

Archive Material Album Art:

Silverbacks Tour Dates:

September

04 – Manchester, UK @ Psych Festival

October

21 – Limerick, IE @ Kasbah Social Club

22 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social

24 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds

25 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

27 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

28 – London, UK @ The Victoria

29 – Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

30 – Bristol, UK @ The Crofters Rights

November

17 – Sligo, IE @ Spilt Milk Festival