Sleaford Mods Announce 2022 North American Tour

The pandemic changed a lot, and the killer live shows of Sleaford Mods were put on pause until the right time following the release of their latest album Spare Ribs, which arrived at the beginning of 2021. With the world cautiously opening back up and shows returning, the English post-punk stars have announced their 2022 North American tour.

The tour will take the band across the country with two dates in Los Angeles, California with stops across the coasts before settling in Washington D.C. at The Black Cat. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

The tour announcement arrives with a spirited cover of “Don’t Go” by Yazoo, a now-defunct synth-pop project with former Depeche Mode member Vince Clarke and Alison Moyet. Sleaford Mods tap into the wonderful ‘80s cheesiness of the classic featuring an eclectic vocal performance by Jason Williamson. The duo have previously tested out this cover at several shows across the U.K. throughout the fall.

Below, listen to “Don’t Go” and keep scrolling for complete tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.

Spare Ribs Tour Dates:

April

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

30 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

May

03 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

13 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

14 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat