Sleigh Bells Announce New Album Texis With New Single "Locust Laced"

Noise pop’s most beloved duo Sleigh Bells is back with their first offering of 2021, “Locust Laced,” off their forthcoming album Texis (Sept. 10, Mom + Pop Music). Texis is the band’s first release since 2017’s Kid Kruschev, which the band referred to as a “mini-album,” and their first studio album since 2016’s Jessica Rabbit.

“Locust Laced” is Sleigh Bells’ controlled chaos at its finest with chugging guitars clashing against the maximalist production by Derek Miller, battling for space. Twinkly SOPHIE-like keys interject Alexis Krauss’ crisp vocals as the band fuses their iconic noisy indie pop with the modern hyper pop genre they undoubtedly influenced. The accompanying video, directed by Miller and Kills Birds’ Nina Ljeti, features Krauss playing as a country starlet in a performance that turns to madness.

In addition to the new single and video, Sleigh Bells will also be embarking on a North American tour in support of Texis. The first half of the tour will take place in the fall of 2021, with remaining dates picking up at the beginning of 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the video for “Locust Laced” below and keep scrolling for the complete details of Texis, including tour dates.

Texis Artwork:



Texis Tracklist:

01. SWEET75

02. An Acre Lost

03. I’m Not Down

04. Locust Laced

05. Knowing

06. Justine Go Genesis

07. Tennessee Tips

08. Rosary

09. Red Flag Flies

10. True Seekers

11. Hummingbird Bomb

Texis Tour Dates:

October 2021

05 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

06 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

08 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

23 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

27 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

February 2022

80 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at Taft Theatre

11 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

12 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

13 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

19 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

21 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts