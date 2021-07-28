Sleigh Bells Announce New Album Texis With New Single "Locust Laced"

Noise pop’s most beloved duo Sleigh Bells is back with their first offering of 2021, “Locust Laced,” off their forthcoming album Texis (Sept. 10, Mom + Pop Music). Texis is the band’s first release since 2017’s Kid Kruschev, which the band referred to as a “mini-album,” and their first studio album since 2016’s Jessica Rabbit.
“Locust Laced” is Sleigh Bells’ controlled chaos at its finest with chugging guitars clashing against the maximalist production by Derek Miller, battling for space. Twinkly SOPHIE-like keys interject Alexis Krauss’ crisp vocals as the band fuses their iconic noisy indie pop with the modern hyper pop genre they undoubtedly influenced. The accompanying video, directed by Miller and Kills Birds’ Nina Ljeti, features Krauss playing as a country starlet in a performance that turns to madness.
In addition to the new single and video, Sleigh Bells will also be embarking on a North American tour in support of Texis. The first half of the tour will take place in the fall of 2021, with remaining dates picking up at the beginning of 2022. Tickets are on sale now.
Watch the video for “Locust Laced” below and keep scrolling for the complete details of Texis, including tour dates.
Texis Artwork:
Texis Tracklist:
01. SWEET75
02. An Acre Lost
03. I’m Not Down
04. Locust Laced
05. Knowing
06. Justine Go Genesis
07. Tennessee Tips
08. Rosary
09. Red Flag Flies
10. True Seekers
11. Hummingbird Bomb
Texis Tour Dates:
October 2021
05 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
06 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
08 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
17 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
23 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
27 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
February 2022
80 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ballroom at Taft Theatre
11 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
12 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
13 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
19 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick
21 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts