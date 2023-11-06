PREMIERE: Listen to Slow Hollows’ New Single “Old Yeller”

Slow Hollows are back with their first release since their 2019 album Actors. The LA band had previously announced their break up in 2020 later but, across the last three years, frontman Austin Feinstein has reclaimed the project and turned it into a vessel for his solo work. Feinstein might not be a household name, but you’re certainly familiar with his work—as he’s responsible for the beloved second chorus vocal on Frank Ocean’s “Self Control.”

Now, his first Slow Hollows release on his own, the stripped back, acoustic cut “Old Yeller,” signals a massive departure from the R&B and electronica that greatly defined the band four years ago. “Old Yeller” is gentle, patient and palpable. Feinstein’s vocals drift and punctuate like a worn-in folk troubadour’s. It’s a lush arrangement, as his six-string is draped in teardrop synths and atmospheric tones hold a graceful underbelly beneath the instrumentation.

Listen to “Old Yeller” below.