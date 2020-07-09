Slow Pulp Announce Debut Album Moveys, Release Lead Single

Madison-bred and Chicago-based band Slow Pulp have announced their debut album Moveys, out on Oct. 9 via Winspear, and today, they unleashed the lead single “Idaho.” Last year, Paste ranked their EP Big Day among the best of 2019.

The song was written during “tour-induced disorientation,” when guitarist Henry Stoehr was playing at Colorado College, thinking he was in Idaho. It happens to the best of us. Even though the track was inspired by confusion, it floats with clarity and serenity. The band even scrapped a whole album after a diagnosis of Lyme disease and a severe car crash that involved vocalist/guitar’s Emily Massey’s parents. Still, “Idaho” seems to indicate a light, tranquil direction for the quartet.

Preorder Moveys here, and listen to “Idaho” below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

01. New Horse

02. Trade It

03. Idaho

04. Track

05. At It Again

06. Channel 2

07. Whispers (In The Outfield)

08. Falling Apart

09. Montana

10. Movey